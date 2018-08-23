Author Ray Atkins releases new novel Sept. 1
Rome author Ray Atkins will release his new novel “Set List” on Sept. 1. It is the fifth novel for the award-winning author and teacher.
“Set List” begins in 1970 when two men, Blanchard Shankles and John Covey begin making music together in a rock ‘n roll band. The two men from Sequoyah, Georgia are joined in their quest for fame by friends Ford Man Cooper, Chicken Raines, Jimbo Tant, Tucker McFry and Simpson Taggart.
The story alternates between present-day North Georgia and the 70s and is told primarily through the eyes of Shankles and Covey. It follows the musicians as they set out on a musical voyage that spans four decades.
The book will be available on Sept. 1 at Amazon in print and for Kindle as well as at Barnes & Noble Booksellers for print and Nook. Locally the book is available at Dogwood Books on Broad Street. Atkins will be signing copies of the book at Dogwood Books on Sept. 29.
Atkins teaches English at Georgia Northwestern Technical College and Creative Writing at Reinhardt University. He is the author of “Front Porch Prophet,” “Sorrow Wood” and “Camp Redemption.” He was awarded the Georgia Author of the Year Award in 2008 and Ferrol Sams Award for Fiction as well as the Georgia Author of the Year Award for Fiction in 2014. In 2017 he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Georgia Writers Association.