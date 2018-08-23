Artist Allen Chen to exhibit at Berry's Moon Gallery through Sept. 13
“Body of Work,” an exhibit by artist Allen Chen is now open through Sept. 13 at the Berry College Moon Gallery.
The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
The solo exhibit is the latest studio output from Chen, a ceramics artist. It features a disarray of works and the creative process of putting together fragmentary experiences in order to comprehend the world as a whole. The different facets of his work include organic shapes that are arranged to engage with each other and the space they occupy, discrete sculptures and a variety of functional vessels.
Chen immigrated to the United States from Taiwan at the age of 12 and was inspired by the world around him. He went on to earn an MFA from the University of Notre Dame and BFA from San Jose State University. This led him to be invited to numerous exhibitions including the Ohr O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi, Mississippi, a solo exhibit at the University of North Georgia and a juried exhibition at the New Taipei City Yingge Ceramics Museum in Taiwan.
Currently, he is an assistant professor of art and design at the University of Southern Mississippi where he teaches clay to young aspiring artists.