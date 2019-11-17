The Rome Art Coterie is exhibiting work by its members at the Rome Floyd County Library.
The exhibit includes work by local artists in a range of media including paintings, photographs and drawings.
The exhibit will be on display at the library through November. There will be a “Meet the Artists” reception on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 2-3 p.m. in the Makers Room on the second floor.
The pieces are on display for the public to view and there is a book for guests to sign in if they wish to leave an email to be contacted about joining the Rome Art Coterie.
The group was founded by adult art students 30 years ago at Shorter College and grew to what it is today, ultimately finding a home at the library where it continues to meet regularly. Individuals are encouraged to join the group for personal enrichment and camaraderie while learning about and making two- and three-dimensional art.
Each meeting includes a demo or presentation by a member or an outside guest artist.
For information about meetings and special events, search “Rome Art Coterie” on Facebook or email romeartcoteriega@gmail.com. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at the Rome Floyd County Library in the Oostanaula Room starting at 6 p.m.