Area families can have brunch with superheroes and princesses on April 28
Local families get to enjoy brunch with superheroes on April 28.
Rome and area residents can join Captain America, Wonder Woman, Rapunzel, Belle and Spiderman for a character brunch at Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
The event is a fundraiser for Harbor House, the Northwest Georgia Child Advocacy Center. It provides services to children who may have been victims of abuse by providing a comfortable, child-friendly environment to talk with kids. Harbor House also coordinates investigations so agencies work together in child abuse cases and assist the victims and their families in finding support throughout the process.
At the brunch, kids will get to play, interact and eat with the princesses and superheroes.
The brunch will take place April 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $25 per person and are on sale at the event’s Facebook page by searching “Dream Team - Eat&Meet 2018.”
Tickets are limited.