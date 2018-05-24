Annual Bluegrass Festival returns to Armuchee Music Park
The Armuchee Memorial Day Bluegrass Festival returns to Armuchee Music Park this weekend as musicians will pick, pluck and fiddle today through Sunday.
The event begins today with a Jam-along and cookout starting at 6 p.m. Today’s festivities are free with a three-day pass and covered dish.
On Friday, music begins at 4:45 p.m. and on Saturday the festivities kick off at 10:45 a.m.
All fiddlers are welcome to participate in the opening ceremonies. Groups scheduled to perform include the Bruce Weeks Family, Dona Bopp Band, Double Cross, Georgia Grass, Bluegrass Fever, Smoke Rise, Sharp Mountain, John Brown & Co., Hickory Wind, Jerusalem Ridge, East Dixie Boys, New Willow Creek, Sojourner and Amanda Gore & Red, White & Bluegrass.
Friday’s admission is $10, Saturday’s admission is $12 or guests can purchase a three-day pass for $21.
Children under 12 enter free with their parents.
There is no alcohol or dogs allowed in the concert area. Food and hot showers are available and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for their comfort.
On Sunday there will be a worship service with Gary Clardy starting at 9:30 a.m.
Camping is available with electric and water hookups. Tent camping is also an option.
The festival is held in memory and honor of Kricket and Chuck Langley who founded the event.
Armuchee Music Park is located at 899 Turkey Mountain Road.