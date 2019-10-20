Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz of the hit television show “American Pickers” are returning to Georgia in December and are looking for local collections and local characters to feature.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History channel. The show follows pickers Mike and Frank as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:
americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
facebook: @GotAPick