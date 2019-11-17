Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, in conjunction with Hope for the Journey, Inc. recently celebrated breast cancer survivors, those currently battling breast cancer and memorialized those who lost their battle against the disease.
The event, a Pretty In Pink Jazz Tea, took place Oct. 27 at City Station in Carrollton. More than 100 people including 18 breast cancer survivors were in attendance.
Breast cancer information and trinkets were provided at the registration station. The station was also adorned with a decorative tea set. A pink hue was cast throughout the ballroom.
Dr. Juanita Hicks, Theta Omicron Omega member, presided over the occasion. Sherry Turner, President, extended greetings and Yvonne Prater, Vice-President, provided the sorority history and programs of service.
The occasion was given by Rachael Jones, chairman of the Women’s Health Program Target and Pretty In Pink Jazz Tea for Theta Omicron Omega Chapter. Reflections were given by Edna English, a TOO member, and Mrs. Rosie Holley, Founder of Hope for the Journey, Inc. Both are breast cancer survivors.
Breast Cancer survivors present were acknowledged and honored by Shalicia Thomas, followed by a spoken word tribute by Kenya Smith. Tributes culminated with a dance tribute by Kamora Shackleford. Those who lost their battle to breast cancer were remembered by Anice Moore via a lighting of the memorial candle.
At each place setting, were single word placards of encouragement and all attendees were given note cards and each was asked to write notes of encouragement to cancer victim to be taken to a Cancer Treatment Center. Each place setting also included varying decorative tea cup and saucer sets.
After special presentations were given by Mrs. Rachael Jones which included a donation of $200 to Hope For The Journey, program closing remarks were made by Mrs. Sherry Turner and blessing of the food given by Mrs. Henrice Berrien, Chaplain. Food, fellowship and music followed. The music rendered was a collaboration with the TOO program, Target IV The Arts, Ms. Lauren Blair chairman.