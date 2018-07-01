All Things Bright and Beautiful
Vibrantly colored paintings of birds, bridges, fireflies and even crabs are being exhibited in the gallery at First Baptist Church.
But the artists whose work is on display are of a younger variety — they’re the children of First Baptist Church. And this exhibit, called
‘All Things Bright and Beautiful” features work that comes straight out of their imaginations.
“We invited all children to participate regardless of age or skill,” said Tamara Smathers, who organized the exhibit. “Every child’s art is a unique masterpiece, and this show gives them the opportunity to display something that they have chosen or created especially for this purpose. We had responses from children as young as 2 years old. Some of the paint may have even been wet when the work was delivered. The title of the exhibit comes of the words of a hymn and reflects the themes in many of the pieces.”
There are 22 pieces in the exhibit which will be on display through Aug. 31 and is open to the public.
Some of the pieces include colorful depictions of flamingos, fireflies, butterflies, waterfalls, mountains, flowers, the water wheel at Berry College and even a hermit crab.
The young artists participating in the exhibit are:
Macy Lewis, 7; Murray Ellington, 6; Lee Donahue, 10; Sarah Lawson, 8; Julia Harris, 5; Anne Walker Ellington, 6; Sarah Kate Hunt, 9; Davis Donaue, 5; Callie Hunt, 8; Mary Jack Smith, 7; Caroline Knight, 9; Katy Smith, 5; Campbell Hunt, 11; Blythe Marion, 5; Pace Knight, 4 and Wes Knight, 6.
The exhibit is open to everyone but Smathers said she hopes people will bring their children to see it. The pieces are hanging just a little lower than a regular exhibit to make it just a little more accessible to kids.
The pieces are numbered and a gallery guide is available so visitors can see the names, ages and titles that correspond to each piece.
“All Things Bright and Beautiful” is the fourth exhibit in the church’s gallery.
“We change the gallery out every two months,” Smathers said. “The exhibits reflect either an individual artist or a segment of our congregation. The goal of the gallery is to provide a space (which was formerly quite stark) for the church to celebrate creative gifts within the congregation. The idea has been very well received. An arts council works to enlist artists and then meets to install each exhibit.”
“All Things Bright and Beautiful” is now open to the public who can view it anytime the First Baptist Church office is open which is Monday through Friday, 8:30-5 p.m.