Rome residents and visitors alike will have a lot to do this weekend when the Northwest Georgia Air Show as well as Fiddlin' Fest bring entertainment to the skies above Rome and to Broad Street.
Hosted by JLC AirShow Management, the seventh annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show will take place at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
The event will be headlined by airshow legends Michael Goulian, Patty Wagstaff and Buck Roetman and is co-headlined by the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and A-10 Thunderbolt Demonstration Teams and “Tora! Tora! Tora!,” a full-scale re-enactment of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The lineup also includes performances by Scott Yoak’s P-51 Mustang, Jim Tobul’s F4U Corsair, Scott Farnsworth’s L-39, and the US SOCOM Para-Commandos Parachute Team.
Advance tickets, camping, sponsor, and exhibitor information is available online at www.wingsovernorthgeorgia.com. Tickets vary in price from day to day. General admission tickets start at $20 in advance. Military, EMS, Fire & Police Personnel tickets are also available. Children under 5 years old enter free.
There are also family packs available as well as remote parking, reserved parking, patio club, family club chalet, chairman’s club and photographer’s club.
Those seeking the most up-to-date information for the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show should follow the event’s Facebook page for regular updates and announcements.
Those who want to hear some bluegrass music can visit downtown on Saturday for the third annual Fiddlin’ Fest Between the Rivers.
The free street festival will feature bluegrass music on two live stages along with activities along every block of the festival. Broad Street will be closed to traffic in the 100, 200, 300 and 400 blocks. The festival will run from noon to 8 p.m.
In addition to music, there will be arts and craft vendors, classic cars, interactive games and activities for kids. The Cotton Block will feature 40 arts and crafts vendors offering a wide variety of hand-made items including quilting, tie dye, jewelry, home decor, and woodworking.
Downtown shops will feature sidewalk sales and restaurants will offer food and drinks for sale outside their businesses. Adult beverages purchased at restaurants may be brought within the event area with an armband. No outside coolers are allowed.
3rd Ave. Stage
1 p.m. - Evolution of the Banjo workshop
3 p.m. - Old Time Fiddle workshop
4:15 p.m. - MusikWorks exhibition & raffle
6 p.m. - Armuchee Ruritan Car Show awards
4th & Broad Stage (Next to Jefferson's)
Noon - Hog Eyed Man
1:15 p.m. - John Grimm
2:30 p.m. - Stillhouse Shakers
3:45 p.m - Burnt Mountain Benders
5 p.m. - Georgia Crackers
6:15 p.m. - David Long & Midnight From Memphis
Cotton Block Stage (100 Block of Broad)
12:30 p.m. - Mickey Kinney
1:45 p.m. - Matt Downer
3 p.m. - MoonCrew
4:15 p.m. - Barbaric Yawps
5:30 p.m. - Chris Ryan
Streets will close that morning at 9 a.m. and reopen at 10 p.m. Parking is located all around the festival, including the Fourth Avenue, Sixth Avenue and Third Avenue parking decks.
The event will be held rain or shine.
For more information, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email downtown2@romega.us.