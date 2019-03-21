She’s famous for playing the spoons in Asheville, North Carolina and on April 11 she’ll bring her unique brand of music to Broad Street.
Abby the Spoon Lady is a folk and American roots musician, street performer and radio personality who’s known for her entertaining performances which include her mesmerizing playing of the spoons, a talent she taught herself. Her performances feature Abby, bare footed, stomping her feet and clicking the spoons in perfect rhythm to the music.
Abby is also an advocate for street performance and free speech and was instrumental in developing a group called the Asheville Buskers Collective. Today she records buskers through a project called the Busker Broadcast and records interviews and songs of travelers passing through Asheville.
She hosts a radio show called Busker Broadcast but is best known for her street performances that have made her a household name throughout the Southeast. She tours with one-man-band Chris Rodrigues.
Abby the Spoon Lady will perform at The Brewhouse on April 11. The show starts at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 online at www.freshtix.com by searching “Abby the Spoon Lady.” At-door tickets are $15.