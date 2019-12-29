What a year it’s been.
We’ve seen a variety of interesting things happen all over the world this year. And just like everywhere else, Rome has had it’s share of unusual, notable, remarkable and impactful stories in 2019.
Many of those stories were documented on the pages of Roman Life. This is the part of the paper where we share heartwarming and heartbreaking stories from across the community. It’s where we look at the people and places that make our community such a diverse and interesting place.
We can’t retell all the great stories from this past year, but we can remind you of many of them through the images that accompanied those stories.
Here are just a few of the photos that went along with some of the best stories of 2019 in Roman Life.