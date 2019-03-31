Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated presented its 22nd Biennial Lords and Ladies Cotillion, “A Vision Fair Soirée,” on March 9 at the Forum River Center.
Attended by more than four hundred guests, eleven young ladies and a gentleman were presented to society. For the past seven months, the sorority worked with the participants in preparation for the special event. The cotillion committee was charged with providing a pre-cotillion program with an emphasis on the pursuit of higher education, academic excellence, personal development and civic involvement. During the pre-cotillion program, the participants were involved in various cultural activities, community service projects, workshops, and scholarship fund-raising initiatives. Dr. Shanell Butler, Angela Campbell, Betty Dean, and Kristy Lee served as the 2019 cotillion chairmen.
At the culminating ball, Sherry Turner, president, offered greetings and recognized special guests. Frank Jones, founder of the F.K. Jones Funeral Home, served as Master of Ceremony of the evening’s festivities.
Sonja Natasha Brown, Esq., who serves as the Director of Community Affairs and Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney with the Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney — Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit, gave the charge to the Lords and Ladies. The charge was followed with the 2017 King’s and Queen’s farewells by Calvin Freeman, Jr., a student at Tuskegee University and Emily Orr, a student at Harvard University.
The 2019 Lords and Ladies and their escorts were: Octaveus Askew and Aaron Ilizabeth Bailey of Rome; Kelsey Breahna Beeman and Mon’Trell Millsap of Rome; Aleeyah Simone Blanchard and Damarcus Creamer of Rome; Amberly Bre’kel Brown and Jaylen Lashaun Nelson of Rome; Amyia Michelle Crowder of Cedartown and Tyler Wells of Rome; Kamryn Marlana Frazier and Rashad Lashaun Walker of Cedartown; Cydney Marie Freeman and Jabez Adams of Rome; Destiney Jordan Parker and Stephen Caldwell, Jr. of Rome; Asia Mariah Turner of Cedartown and Sherman Lee Davis, Jr. of Rockmart; Chelsea Kyree Weaver and Bobby Harris of Cartersville; and Kirsten Rayne Woodard and Dontay Malik DeShawn Grimes of Cartersville.
The evening concluded with the presentation of awards. The 2019 Cotillion King and Queen crowned were Octaveus Askew and Asia Turner. Kelsey Beeman and Aaron Bailey were the first and second runners-up respectively to the Queen. Other award winners were: Miss Community Service, Chelsea Weaver; Miss Academic, Asia Turner; Miss Congeniality, Cydney Freeman; Perfect Attendance and Timeliness Award, Aaron Bailey; STAR participant, Kamryn Frazier; Most Dedicated, Destiney Parker; and Dance Achievement; Asia Turner. Honorable Mention recipients were: Aleeyah Blanchard, Amberly Brown, Amyia Crowder, Kamryn Frazier, Cydney Freeman, Chelsea Weaver, and Kirsten Woodard. Upon entrance into college, each participant will receive a scholarship for their collegiate education.