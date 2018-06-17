A Taste of the World: GNTC culinary arts students offer Rome residents international cuisine for lunch and dinner
Romans can enjoy French, Spanish, German, Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine all in the same place.
In June and July, the students in the Culinary Arts Program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College will be preparing and serving a variety of international dishes.
The public can make reservations and dine just like they would at a regular restaurant.
Greg Paulson, Culinary Arts Program Director at GNTC, said the meals benefit the community by offering a great dining experience at an affordable price, but it offers invaluable experience to the students — who are all about to graduate.
“The students are given a theme whether it’s French cuisine or Spanish or another type,” Paulson said. “They have to come up with a menu — a choice of two appetizers, two salads, four entrees and two desserts. Patrons will have a four-course meal for a set price.
“The students have to submit recipes, purchase orders and make sure they’re ordering the proper amount of ingredients and preparing the right amount of dishes for the guests,” he added. “It gives them real life experience of being a chef.”
From savory Tuscany tarts to chicken carbonara, from Moroccan lamb kebabs and sautéed shrimp and chorizo to bruschetta and créme brulée, there are a wide variety of international dishes to choose from during the scheduled lunches and dinners.
Lunch
Area residents can have lunch at the Woodlee Culinary Arts facility starting in July. Lunch meals cost $6. Guests are asked to arrive between 12:15-12:25 p.m. Lunch service will begin promptly at 12:30 p.m. and will conclude around 1:30 p.m.
Reservations are required and guests without reservations will be seated on a first come, first serve basis.
Guests will be seated in the dining rooms or on the new Woodlee deck. Lunch meals are a planned buffet.
Friday, July 13 — Mexican cuisine
Tuesday, July 17 — Italian cuisine
Friday, July 20 — French cuisine
Tuesday, July 24 — German cuisine
Friday, July 27 — Greek, Turkish and Cretan cuisine
Tuesday, July 31 — Chinese and Japanese cuisine
Dinner
The students will also be serving a limited number of dinners on select Tuesday evenings in late June and early July. Each dinner will have three seating times. The menu will consist of choices of appetizers, soups, salads, entrees and desserts at a set price.
The prices for dinner will range between $18 and $22.
Seating times will be at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Each seating will be a minimum of 24 patrons or a maximum of 30 patrons. These dinners are seated meal service with tableside service staff, not a buffet.
Guests are asked to arrive five to ten minutes prior to their seating time. Reservations are required.
Upon arrival, guests will be seated by a Maitre d’. The menu is a la carte with set prices.
Tuesday, June 19 — French cuisine
Tuesday, June 26 — Spanish cuisine
Tuesday, July 3 — Mediterranean cuisine
To make a reservation for any of the meals, call Chef Greg Paulson at 706-295-6880. Only cash or personal checks will be accepted.