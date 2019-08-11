A party to showcase the very best Rome has to offer.
That’s what Pridemore Cox’s Best of Spotlight 2019 will offer Rome residents on Sept. 19 at The Forum River Center. And tickets are available for the public to attend.
The event is a way of recognizing Rome News-Tribune’s Best Of winners who garnered thousands of votes in this year’s online competition. More than 11,333 people voted 281,620 times. This party is an opportunity to find out just who some of those winners are before the Best Of results are officially announced in the next issue of Rome Life Magazine.
So not only will guests get to mix and mingle with the businesses and people who were voted the Best of 2019, they’ll get to find out who all the winners and runners-up are. Advance copies of the magazine will be available at the event so that guests can get the scoop on all the winners and runners-up before the magazine goes out to the public.
Winners from this year’s competition have been invited to set up displays at the event to show off their products and services, meaning guests will get to enjoy music, food, drinks and other products by those individuals and businesses voted the very best in Rome and Floyd County.
Tables and booths will be set up so that guests can make their way through the River Center’s ballroom, visiting all the tables and booths, picking up giveaways, sampling products and enjoying food and drinks with some of the most popular and well-loved businesses and individuals throughout Rome.
While guests are mingling with many of this year’s winners, one very special aspect of the Best Of Spotlight will take place — the recognition of the Top 10 vote-getters in this year’s competition. Those are the 10 individuals and businesses who garnered the most overall votes in the entire competition. The Top 10 will be announced and a presentation will be made to the Top 3.
General admission tickets are $20 and are available online at www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/bestofrome/ or for $25 at the door. There will be free parking for all guests. General admission tickets include 1 drink token, an advanced copy of Rome Life Magazine featuring all the Best Of results, and the first 500 guests at Spotlight receive a free gift bag with lots of goodies.
To find out the latest info on the Best Of Spotlight event, including updates on who’s participating, search “Best Of Spotlight” on Facebook and “bestofspotlight” on Instagram.