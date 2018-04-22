A Return to Rome: Former Rome residents return after facing hurricanes and health issues in paradise
When Joan and Terry Ledbetter moved from Rome to the Virgin Islands about a year ago, it must have seemed like a dream situation. They were moving from the seven hills to an island paradise.
But that dream quickly turned into a nightmare after a catastrophic hurricane and serious medical diagnosis changed everything.
Joan, who had worked in local university systems here in town, took a job at the University of the Virgin Islands in St. Croix and the Ledbetters took off for paradise in 2017. Little did they know, the hurricane season had big plans for their newfound home.
“We had been through many storms in the states and I even saw much of Hurricane Hugo’s wrath when I lived in Columbia, South Carolina, but we had never been up close and personal with a hurricane,” Joan said.
In September of last year, Joan and Terry would see plenty of hurricane action first hand, as two massive systems — Irma and Maria — hit the U.S. Virgin Islands only two weeks apart. The pair of category five storms left several people dead and did tens of billions of dollars in damage in the Virgin Islands.
Personally, the Ledbetters came out okay when Irma passed through, but Maria was a different story.
“After Hurricane Irma we felt terrible for St. Thomas, St. John and the other affected islands.” Joan said. “We felt and said, ‘We dodged a bullet’... then came Hurricane Maria.”
With the damage and devastation of Irma, family and friends were showing their concern for the Ledbetters, who were now in Maria’s path. Joan and Terry were worried too.
“Seeing what Hurricane Irma did, we were much more concerned about Hurricane Maria,” Joan said. “Forget concerned… we were scared.”
As Maria neared the island, the Ledbetters hunkered in their kitchen with their pets, some candles and a mattress to use as a shield. First the rain came, then the wind, and long after dark the noises of the storm started to pick up and somehow the couple fell asleep and hoped for the best.
When Joan and Terry awoke later on, their property was a mess. Trees, power lines, fences, storage building were either completely gone or partially destroyed. Inside, the Ledbetter home had standing water just about everywhere.
“Bathrooms, bedrooms, dining room full of water that had to be swept out with a broom,” Joan said. “Torn screens, grass and leaves covered the walls and floors, and brown trails of where dirt-filled water poured in from windows high and low.”
Left with a damaged home, now susceptible to the elements, the lack of electricity meant no way to avoid mold or painful bug bites, among other less visible things like worry and boredom.
“Maria also left with her new challenges toughness, learning, awareness of the kindness and strength of others, appreciation of each other ... perspective,” Joan said. “Material things became less important; being patient and considerate with others became even more important. Adjustment, adaptation, and acceptance became requirements of life.”
After months without electricity or most any semblance of a normal daily life, Joan and Terry had another storm brewing, but this time it had nothing to do with the weather.
With the possibility of rebuilding their dream scenario in what the Ledbetters once considered their paradise still a reality, a bombshell diagnosis gave the couple another major setback when Terry was diagnosed with stage four cancer in his hip. More specifically, he has renal cell carcinoma, and with the limitations of treatment options in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the diagnosis has forced the Ledbetters to return to Rome. With Joan needing to finish out the school semester in St. Croix, Terry and the couple’s pets will be back in Floyd County ahead of her this month. Terry will begin cancer treatment here and Joan will oversee the process of turning their island home into a rental property.
Friends and family have already stepped up to assist with the couple’s move and care for Terry while Joan looks after things both here in Rome and in St. Croix during the transition process.
In a strange way, perhaps the hurricanes helped to prepare the Joan and Terry for the eventual tribulations that come along with a battle with cancer.
“We became a stronger team,” Joan said. “We became stronger people, we became friendlier to strangers and we became more appreciative of little things.”
If you see the Ledbetters out and about here in Rome, give them a smile and a kind word. They can almost certainly use plenty of both.