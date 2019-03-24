One of Rome’s most popular charitable fundraisers also happens to be one of its biggest parties.
The Adult Prom returns for its fifth year and promises a new venue and a new way of serving the local community.
“The proceeds this year will benefit our new nonprofit, A Night to Remember Foundation,” said Charisse Durham, executive director of the foundation. “Previously we just gave to the Alzheimer’s Association but with this new nonprofit, our board will decide what portion of the proceeds goes to what programs.”
Durham said the nonprofit will have three primary areas of focus when dispensing funds raised. One is the Alzheimer’s Association (going directly toward research). Another portion will ensure that the local Community Closet is funded. The organization provides healthcare supplies to low-income seniors.
“And the remainder will go to what we’re most proud of which is providing local service and care grants for dementia patients.” said Durham, who works in a senior living community and sees the need first-hand.
And just as there are changes to the philanthropic side of the Adult Prom, the event itself keeps evolving.
This year’s prom will take place on May 11 at Taylor Estate, a private event space in Shannon (shuttle service to and from the prom will be provided).
“It’s a large event space that has a beautiful fireplace at one end a large area that has a stage to accommodate our live band,” Durham said. “We’ll be utilizing the outdoor space for additional seating and that area overlooks a beautiful pond. It’s an amazing space.”
The event, presented by Riverside Gourmet, will feature food on site provided by The Foundry as well as three separate bars. Sponsor and reserved tables will come with table service. There will be a DJ as well as a live band. New this year will be a silent auction which will include a craft beer package, a travel package, a family fun package and a golf package. There will be no after-party this year, but the prom will run through midnight.
The theme of this year’s prom is “Black & Bling.” Durham said everything is going to be “very posh” and sophisticated. As always she expect that some guests will dress up in black tie and gowns while others may choose to dress down a little.
“We love that,” she said. “We love that some people dress up and treat it like their actual prom while others are a little more casual about it. It’s all about being comfortable and having a great time. Some people are going to come in black tie and some are going to come in jeans and some bling.”
One of the highlights of the adult prom is the presentation of the prom court and the naming of a prom king and queen. Up for queen this year are Monica Sheppard, Jessica Harper, Amber Taylor and Sherri Beideck. The men vying for prom king are Sammy Rich, Josh Matthews, John Blalock and Shane Rehberg. The winners will be the man and woman who have raised the most money for the event. Anyone wishing to donate/vote for a contestant can visit the “A Night to Remember: An Adult Prom” Facebook page where each contestant has a text code that can be used to vote/donate.
Tickets are $75 for individuals, table for 10 is $750 and that includes table service and an hour early admission to the prom court and sponsor reception. and are available online by visiting the web site www.anighttorememberromega.com. If any individual or business would like to be an event sponsor, they can visit the website or the Facebook page.