Have you struggled with meditation? Looking to become more mindful but don’t know where to start? This Mindful 20/30 challenge could be just what you’ve been looking for.
When I first started meditating, I was scattered. I meditated for a few minutes one day and for nearly an hour the next. My mind wandered. I didn’t know if I was meditating “right” or if I was somehow doing it wrong. If you are like me, or if you just are wanting to get started but need a push, here’s a challenge for you.
The Mindful 20/30 Challenge is where you are challenged to meditate for 20 minutes a day for 30 days. It doesn’t matter if you’re perfect at it, or if your mind wanders, or whatever goes wrong during the challenge; what matters is that you commit to opening up your mind and setting a practice to become more mindful.
Each day for 30 days, you commit to finding a great spot and having 20 minutes to clear your mind and steady yourself. Quiet your worries. Focus on your breathing. Perhaps chant a mantra or recite some affirmations. Whatever you want to do during this time, it’s your own.
There are so many things that could come from it. You could lower your anxiety and stress. You could become less irritated and jumpy at the world around you. You could become more positive and deal with crises more fluidly. What is for certain is that after a month of doing it every day, you’ve created a habit. One that is now more easily kept than when you first started.
At the beginning you’ll find yourself having to remember to do it. Remembering to take the time. You may feel silly at first, or strange, or a host of other sensations and feelings. But by the end of the challenge, you’ll be more at ease, more confident, and you probably won’t have to be reminded to do it.
Once a day, 20 minutes, for 30 days. It’s the Mindful 20/30 Challenge and I’m challenging all the readers of RNT, online and print, to try it.
To help, here’s a free download of the 20/30 Mindful Challenge Tracker pages that will help give you even more depth. Just go online to: www.eepurl.com/dOUjzP and after signing up to our newsletter, you will get a confirmation with the download link. It’s our way of saying thank you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your community, your wellness journey, and your lives.
Tina Samuels, a native of Rome, is a local yoga instructor and shiatsu bodywork therapist. Readers can contact her at www.romebodyworkandwellness.com.