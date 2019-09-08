Sunday, Sept. 7, 1969
Automobile used by Nazi forces purchased by military man
A 1936 Daimler 40 Mercedes Benz automobile is a rare collector’s item. But one that was used by Adolf Hitler’s Gestapo forces is a rare item indeed. This is believed to be the case of a car now in Rome, which was recently brought from Germany.
The car is owned by T-Sgt. W. Owens Weaver, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Weaver of the Bells Ferry Road. Sgt. Weaver bought the car while he was stationed at Spangdhalem Air Force Base, Germany. He has been an admirer of the Mercedes Benz for many years, and has two other Mercedes, but they are late model cars.
The 1936 Mercedes is one of 12 of these cars said to be still in existence. These cars were reportedly used by Heinrich Himmler’s secret police force, and Weaver’s is believed to have been used by the border patrol forces.
Sgt. Weaver rebuilt the car, but most of the original parts were retained.
He has collected many rare items while serving in the Air Force, especially rifles because he is a gunsmith, by trade.
The car is an excellent running condition. Mr. and Mrs. Weaver have driven the car on several occasions. Mrs. Weaver said the car drives and rides very comfortably and can easily maintain highway traffic speeds.
Mrs. Weaver said that she often thinks of the tragedy that might be connected with a car, considering the activities carried on by the Nazi secret police.
Sgt. Weaver is presently stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in California. His parents are keeping the car for him.
Tuesday, Sept. 9, 1969
Roman wins Silver Star for gallantry
A Rome serviceman was among three recipients of the Silver Star, the Army’s third highest award for valor, which were awarded at ceremonies held recently at Fort Benning. Brig. Gen. Oscar E. Davis, commanding general of the U.S. Army Infantry Center and Fort Benning, presented the awards.
Sp-4 Charles L. Burnes Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Burnes Sr., of 103 Shorter Avenue, was presented the award for heroic actions while serving in Vietnam. The citation said, in part: “While Burnes’ company was conducting a combat sweep it encountered a well-entrenched North Vietnamese army force. Burnes immediately maneuvered his men toward the enemy position and directed suppressive fire on the emplacement.
“Under covering fire, he moved to a position from which he was able to silence the bunker with several well-placed hand grenades.
“As the company resumes the sweep, the company commander and three other men were wounded by hostile machinegun fire. With complete disregard for his personal safety, Burnes maneuvered on the emplacement and again came under intense fire.
“Despite enemy fire impacting all around him, Burnes rushed to the aid of his comrades. He remained in an exposed area until medics arrived and then assisted in carrying his fellow soldiers to a secure location where they could be evacuated. His courageous actions were directly responsible for saving the lives of his comrades and contributed to the success of the mission. Sp-4 Burnes’ personal her heroism is in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service.”
SP-4 Burnes was also awarded the Army Commendation Medal on Jan. 24, 1969, for defending his company against a night attack by the enemy, while on the outskirts of a Viet village. He also received the Bronze Star in May 1969 for consistent meritorious service between June 1968 and June 1969.
Burnes entered the service in 1965 after attending Auburn University and Shorter College. He graduated from West Rome High School in 1965. He is now stationed at Fort Benning.
Wednesday, Sept. 10, 1969
Rock on moon’s surface for a long time
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) – One of the rocks that Neil A. Armstrong picked up on the moon had been at Tranquility Base for a long time.
The rock had been “sitting on the surface, just sitting there, as a rock for a 150 million years,” says Dr. Robin Brett, a member of the scientific team that examined rocks return on the Apollo 11 flight.
The rock hardened from a molten state about three billion years ago, he said, and probably was blasted from the moon’s bedrock by the impact of a meteor miles away.
“When this rock first got on the moon surface, dinosaurs roamed over North America,” Brett said.
On the earth since, he said, “there have been mountain ranges formed and partly eroded away, the seas came in covering vast areas and then went out again. All through that time, this one little rock had just been sitting there with no action whatsoever.”
Thursday, Sept. 11, 1969
Model hopes to retain edge in Calhoun series
Only once in the 36-year history of the Model-Calhoun series has the Gordon County team managed to put together back-to-back victories, and Ralph Tuggle hopes that trend holds this week.
The two clubs, in different sub-regions and class but nonetheless spirited rivals, clash Friday night at Phil Reeves stadium in Calhoun. Kickoff time is 8 p.m.
Model holds a big edge in the series and not since the early 1960s when Calhoun won three in a row have the Yellow Jackets put together a streak.
Teams are winless as they prepare to take the field this week. Calhoun bowed to Cass, 3-0 on the strength of Lamar Ray’s field goal and Model was defeated by East Rome, 18-0. This also means they will be looking for their first points of the season.
There’s another similarity. Model moved the ball fairly well in its loss and totaled 178 yards, while Calhoun racked up 172 yards total offense against Cass. This much offense usually produces at least one touchdown, thus it was a frustrating night for Tuggle and his coaching counterpart at Calhoun, Ken Smallwood.
Something should give at Calhoun because practice has been spirited at both practice camps as they get ready for this one.
“The boys have really worked hard this week and they deserve to win this game,” explained Smallwood from Calhoun. “But it will boil down to which team wants the game most Friday night,” he added.
Another Floyd County team on the road Friday is Armuchee which goes up Dalton way to meet the Eastbrook Mustangs in a region 5-B North counter.
Eastbrook rolled over Westside, 23-6 and Armuchee bowed to Coosa, 14-0 in the openers, so the homestanding club has the advantage here. Also, Eastbrook was one of the best 5-B North clubs at the close of 1968 and has good experience.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A personal encounter took place on Broad Street between James P. Jones, Rome attorney, and Edward J. Jolly, of North Rome. An argument arose between the two relative to a land deal in which they were concerned. The lie was passed by Mr. Jolly, whereupon Mr. Jones replied with a blow and a lively mix-up followed. Several vigorous clouts were exchanged by the two, then the bystanders intervened and parted them.
Although the principles were somewhat bruised and battered, the greatest damage done in the “mix-up” was to Mr. Jolly’s shirt, which was torn from his back during the excitement.
Plans for the future work of the American Legion were made at a meeting of the state executive committee in Macon. Capt. T.E. Grafton, committeeman for the seventh congressional district, attended the meeting.
The other members of the committee are State At-Large, Homer Watkins, Atlanta, and Cooper D. Winn, Macon; First District, Sam Cann, Savannah; Second District, Lewis S. Moore, Thomasville; Third District, Harry D. Schneider, Americus; Fourth District, Ronald B. Waters, Columbus; Fifth District, Sinclair S. Jacobs, Atlanta; Sixth District, Homer A. Jordan, Monticello; Eighth District, W.K. Meadows, Athens; Ninth District, Edgar B. Dunlap, Gainesville; 10th District, Lansing B. Lee, Augusta; 11th District, Warren Lottt, Waycross; 12th District, Roy A. Flynt, Dublin.
There was a great homecoming celebration and welcome to the returned soldiers of Chattooga County at Trion that was attended by an enormous assemblage of citizens to pay honor to the boys who would come back home after serving with the colors in the Great War.
Judge John W. Maddox, of Rome, delivered the address and welcome and the sturdy veteran of 61 never appeared to better or more effective advantage then when he delivered his stirring patriotic address to the thousands of assembled soldiers and their friends.
After the speaking a general get-together reception was held and various pastimes indulged in that continue during the serving of the great Brunswick stew and barbecue that followed.
The entertainment was provided by the Trion Manufacturing Company and the citizens of the Trion District, headed by Mr. C.B. Caperton and was perfectly arranged from start to finish, resulting in one of the most memorable days ever held in Chattooga County.
The House bill extending the Food Control Act to penalize profiteering, as requested by President Wilson and Attorney General Palmer, as a means of reducing the cost of living, passed the Senate and was sent to conference.
In additional penalties of $5,000 fine and two years imprisonment for profiteering, hoarding, destroying, monopolizing food and other necessaries, the bill extends the law to include wearing apparel and containers of food, feed, fertilizers, as well as food, fuel and agricultural machinery.
Although many senators criticized the bill and with general expressions reluctance agreed to its passage, without a record vote, there virtually was no opposition to the measure. Only one amendment of consequence was made to the bill as passed by the House and that was a rider proposing that an official body be appointed to supervise rentals in the District of Columbia to prevent profiteering.