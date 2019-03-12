Wright’s Dedication Remembered by Floyd Healthcare Foundation

The late Gardner Wright was remembered on Feb. 20 for his dedication to the Floyd Healthcare Foundation and profound impact on Floyd Medical Center. Wright, who died on Jan. 16 at the age of 89, was a longtime Floyd advocate and supporter.
According to a proclamation that was given to family members during the Foundation Board meeting, Wright served the organization for more than 29 years acting in several capacities, including board president, treasurer and the chairman of several gift committees. He was also a generous donor.
“Gardner was an extraordinary man and the entire community is feeling his loss. He was an integral part of Floyd Healthcare Foundation for almost 30 years,” said Lauren Adams, foundation director.
“We will miss his valuable insight, sound advice and, of course, his quick wit. He was truly one of a kind. It is our honor to recognize his service to Floyd Medical Center and Floyd Healthcare Foundation with this proclamation.”
Founded in 1979, Floyd Healthcare Foundation is an integral part of Floyd Medical Center, raising private funds for the hospital and to support health-related programs in the community.