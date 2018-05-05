Winners announced in Rome Kiwanis Art Showcase
Taking Best of Show top honors at the Kiwanis Club of Rome Art Showcase held recently at the Rome-Floyd County Library and grant-supported by the Rome Area Council for the Arts are Model High School senior Kat Hatcher, first place; Rome High School senior Emma Rose Bailey, second place, and Model High School sophomore Noah Voils, third place. In addition to the Best of Show designation, each of the three honorees received an educational scholarship ranging from $200-$1,000.
Top three winners were selected from each grade, 6-12, and were presented certificates and ribbons. Winners are identified below in first-, second-, and third-place order, respectively.
Grade 6: East Central Elementary School students Matti Echols, Aidan Laipple and Kory Adams. Jaya Cooper, Seth Hunt and Mary Wren Wilson received honorable mentions.
Grade 7: Rome Middle School students Emily Bartleson and Alice Thrift.
Grade 8: Rome Middle School students Lilly Tye, Henoch Sebuh and Bridgette Guardado. An honorable mention went to homeschooled student Lauren Kelley.
Grade 9: Model High School students Jillian Giles, Leana Gonzales and Julianna Perez.
Grade 10: Model High School students Noah Voils, May Khateeb and Nicholas Tarter.
Grade 11: Model High School students Maddie Taylor, Ashtyn Smith and Hanah Nelson. An honorable mention went to Armuchee High School junior Dawson Tudor.
Grade 12: Model High School student Kat Hatcher, Rome High School student Emma Rose Bailey and Pepperell High School student Carra Bing.
First-place winning artists from each grade 6-12 and “Best of Show” scholarship winners had their winning art entered into the Georgia District Kiwanis statewide art showcase on April 28 in Leesburg. Grades 6-8 will compete for special recognition. Grades 9-12 will compete for educational scholarships.