Sara Grace Abernathy, a sixth-grade student at Model Middle School, has won the 2019 Floyd County Schools Gifted Oratorical Contest. The oratorical event was started in 2009 to allow gifted students to display their academic skill and connect with other students. This year marked the tenth time the competition was held and had the theme “Is there a fine line between optimism and reality?”
Abernathy and participants from Armuchee Middle, Coosa Middle, Model Middle and Pepperell Middle participated in the contest on Jan. 25 at the Floyd County Board of Education’s central office on Riverside Parkway.
Gifted students competed at the school level to represent their school and advance to the system contest. The top two school qualifiers from each middle school participated in the system contest for 6th, 7th or 8th-grade gifted students in Floyd County Schools. The contest was judged by members of Toastmasters of Rome and contestants were scored on poise, speech content, delivery and overall effectiveness. Speeches were limited to five minutes.
Overall winners included Abernathy in first place, Pepperell Middle School 7th-grader Gracie Hutcheson in second with Model Middle School 6th-grader Natalie Long taking third.
The winners of the school contests included Armuchee Middle School 7th-grader Grayson Perry in first place and 6th-grader Elan McClain in second, Coosa Middle School 7th-grader Claire Gilreath in first place and 7th-grader Colton McBurnett in second, Pepperell Middle School 7th-grader Gracie Hutcheson in first place and 6th-grader Violet Lefevers in second.