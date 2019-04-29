The 8th annual Branch Bragg Golf Tournament was held this past Saturday at Stonebridge. The event was held to raise scholarship money for two senior athletes at Coosa High School in honor of the late football coach, Branch Bragg. This year's winners included a team sponsored by Jay Shell at Rome Brewing Company: Tim Strickland, Mark Phillips, Cody Boazman and Grant Elliott.
