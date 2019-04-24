Darlington School will have history teacher Jared Willerson as the keynote speaker at the baccalaureate service on May 17. Life Trustee Betty Ledbetter, a current Darlington grandparent and daughter of longtime Darlington president and headmaster E.L. Wright, will give the commencement address.
Willerson was selected by the graduating class as the baccalaureate speaker. He has taught history at the Upper School in addition to serving as head volleyball coach and assistant boys' basketball coach since 2017. He holds a B.S. in business finance from the University of Tennessee — Chattanooga and an M.A. in teaching, learning and corporate training from Lee University. Willerson has taught economics at Chickamauga City Schools for the past 14 years. He has also coached basketball, volleyball and golf, most recently creating a nationally ranked men's golf program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Ledbetter grew up on the Darlington campus, first in the McCain House, then the Home-on-the-Hill, while her father E.L. Wright served first as Darlington’s headmaster for 34 years and then in 1954 as Darlington’s second president. As a Darlington parent, Ledbetter volunteered extensively for the school, organizing parents’ auctions, student dances and alumni weekend barbecues, helping coach the girls' tennis team, compiling slideshows for senior nights and hosting senior picnics, year-end faculty parties and countless reunions. She served as president of the Mother's Club and the Booster Club. Ledbetter has participated in numerous strategic planning processes for the school and served two terms as a member of the Board of Trustees before being named a life trustee. She served as chair of Darlington’s Centennial Celebration in 2005. She and her late husband, Bob Ledbetter Sr. ('53), also a former trustee, had three sons, current trustee Bob Jr. ('84), Wright ('85, LD '19) and David ('88). She is the grandmother of Bob III ('16), Hollis ('17), Kathryne ('19), Henry, Molly, Henley, Campbell, Harper and Virginia.
The baccalaureate service will be held May 17, at 7 p.m. in Morris Chapel. Commencement will begin May 18, at 9:30 a.m. on the Chapel Lawn. In the event of rain, commencement will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Huffman Athletic Center. Both events will be streamed live online.