Watters District Council moves historic items to permanent home

The Watters District Council for Historical Preservation recently moved its collection of historic items. The task was made easier by the help of many people. Jeff Ratliff of the Shannon Pharmacy allowed the group to store its materials prior to finding a permanent home in the Shannon Masonic Lodge No. 100. Helping to move on that hot summer Wednesday were the Masons and Scout Leader Max McAdams with his service-oriented Scouts of Troop 30 and their families. Also helping was Mason Aaron Nickels, who opened the lodge and stayed with the Scouts throughout the move.
For more information on the Watters District Council, visit wattersdistrictcouncil.org.