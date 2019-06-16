Berry College’s student-run multimedia website, Viking Fusion, took home the top prize in two categories of the Student Production Awards as decided by the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, while also being nominated in a third.
The awards recognize the best student video production in 23 categories.
Viking Fusion’s awards included Zoe Robinson, winner in the News: General Assignment — Light News category, for “The school within a school: Berry students devote their time to early childhood education;” Noah Syverson, Erika Becerra and Megan Duncan, winners in the Sports category, for “Runs in the Family;” and Beth Anne DeKeizer, nominee in the Photographer category, for “Finger Guns.”
Noah Syverson was recognized earlier in the year by Broadcast Education Association’s (BEA) Festival of Media Arts and the Society of Professional Journalists’ (SPJ) Region 3 Mark of Excellence Awards. Beth Anne DeKeizer (19C) was Viking Fusion’s third consecutive nomination in the photographer category, having won the previous two years.
The Student Production Awards were held on June 8 at SCADShow in Atlanta.