Two Rome High students named finalists for Governor’s Honors
Winners of the state-wide Governor’s Honors Program were announced this week. Two Rome High School students were named finalists in the competition, and one student was named as an alternate.
Finalists will attend a conference on the Berry College campus that runs from mid-June to mid-July.
“Just being nominated was a huge honor for me and actually making it into the program was humbling,” said Ryan Ward, a finalist in the competition. “Only 30 students for vocal got in from our entire state. I hope to get a lot better by participating in the program this summer, and I plan to bring some of the things I learn back and help my classmates.”
Aaron Bartleson, also a finalist, expressed some of the same feelings about being nominated and chosen as a winner.
“Obviously, it is a huge honor for me to represent Rome High School this summer, but it also offers me the opportunity to really delve into my subject. I was chosen for mathematics and I have always really enjoyed the subject. Having the chance to connect with people who are professional mathematicians and other students who enjoy the subject as much as I do will really help to expand my academic boundaries,” Bartleson said.
Alternates will attend GHP this summer if the finalist in their area of study has a conflict and is unable to attend this June. However, Morgan Thoem is still excited that she was recognized for completing the process in one of the top positions.
“I was really surprised that I was even nominated, because I was not aware of what the Governor’s Honors Program was before this year. To make it this far feels amazing. I have been taking French for seven years, and to see all of my hard work pay off is great.”