Tish Edwards honored by Georgia Association of Conservation Districts

Georgia Association of Conservation Districts has announced Tish Edwards as outstanding district program assistant for Spring 2019 for her exceptional service.
Edwards serves as the District Program Assistant for the Coosa River Conservation District and also provides service to the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service office in Rome.
Edwards was honored for her exceptional service and dedication with a certificate and monetary award at the Coosa River Conservation District meeting held on April 30 at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, Calhoun.
The Coosa River Conservation District promotes soil and water stewardship throughout local schools and to farmers and landowners in Bartow, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties.