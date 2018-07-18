Summerville student awarded General Electric-Ronald Reagan Scholarship
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute and General Electric announced this week the 20 students who were awarded the GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship program, which just completed its eighth year, rewards students who embody the vision and values personified by President Reagan including leadership, drive, integrity and citizenship. Each student will receive $10,000 a year, for up to four years, to be applied to student tuition and on-campus room and board while the recipient is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited U.S. college or university.
Nearly 16,000 completed applications were received and reviewed from students across the United States. Of the 20 applicants awarded this exclusive distinction, one of the awardees, Hamp Thomas is from Summerville. Active in 4-H for many years, Hamp has served as a district officer, represented Georgia 4-H in Washington, D.C., was a state winner in the dog care and training project, was certified as a Georgia 4-H STEM ambassador and instructor and is now a camp counselor. In addition to numerous service activities, Hamp was employed as lead science instructor for the Boys and Girls Club. In this role, he planned and executed experiments and hands-on activities for his students. He has also worked for a radio station and a local farm. Hamp was Beta Club president, SkillsUSA club president and head anchor and lead journalist for his school’s news team. Hamp will attend the University of Georgia to study biotechnology and biochemistry and hopes to one day impact agricultural policy.
“The students who make up this year’s scholarship recipients are extraordinary,” said John Heubusch, executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. “Each of them have shown real promise to be determined and inspiring leaders. We’re proud to have them associated with a college scholarship program that has grown to be one of the most competitive and prestigious awards available to high school students today.”
To learn more about this scholarship opportunity visit www.reaganfoundation.org/scholarships.