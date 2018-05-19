Students dedicated to education path
Across the state on May 8, local school systems hosted their own Georgia Future Educators Signing Day. Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy participated in this initiative which provided the opportunity to recognize high school students who have decided to dedicate their service in the field of education.
Seniors at FCS CCA in the Teaching as a Profession pathway signed with Georgia Highlands College, Shorter University, Emmanuel College, and Georgia Northwestern Technical College. These students, which included Jacob Barrett, Johnna Hamilton, Alyssa Jarrett, Noel Redden, Taylor Roberts, Brian Tanner, Tyler Whelchel and Madison Wright, have been in the TAP pathway for two years, working in classrooms across our system.
The students have had the opportunity to work in elementary and middle school classrooms, completed internships, and spent more than 275 hours observing and working with children and teachers in local schools. Students in the TAP pathway also have an opportunity to earn credit for a college class by passing the End of Pathway Assessment. While the agreement the students signed was not a legal, binding agreement, it was a great way to express their commitment to a future career.
FCS CCA’s Teacher Academy gave its thanks to Dr. Norma Harper, dean of the School of Education at Shorter University, Dr. Todd Jones, vice president of Student Affairs at Georgia Highlands College, and Linda Tinney, Career Transition Specialist at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, for their participation in the ceremony and for welcoming these young people into their schools.