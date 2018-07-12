Stevenson earns certificate for government training
Rome City Commissioner Sundai Stevenson received the certificate of achievement from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute on June 24 during the Georgia Municipal Association’s annual convention in Savannah.
“This is an outstanding achievement,“ said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson. “We commend Commissioner Stevenson for this accomplishment and for the dedication she’s shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official."
The training institute is a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government. To receive a certificate of achievement, a city official must complete a minimum of 72 units of credit, including at least 36 hours from a list of required classes. The training program consists of a series of more than 60 courses.