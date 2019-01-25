The Theta Omicron Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority installed officers for 2019 at a recent meeting. At its December meeting, members of the Theta Omicron Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority brought about 150 canned foods to donate to the Grad Polk Student Success Center’s Food Pantry in Polk County. The center’s goal is to provide assistance for Polk School District students and families through in-school services related to academic assistance, college admission support services, social-emotional wellness, psychological support, targeted tutoring, a food pantry, a clothing closet and counseling.
“We were delighted to make a donation to the Grad Polk Student Success Center’s food pantry because it is providing such a needed service to the schools in the Polk School District,” said chapter President Sherry Turner. “Students can excel in school easier if they are able to focus on scholastic achievement instead of on basic needs such as when and what will be their next meal.”
Visit facebook.com/thetaomicronomega for more information on Theta Omicron Omega.