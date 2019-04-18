Department of Communication students and Berry College’s student-run multimedia website, Viking Fusion, were recognized in multiple categories by the Society of Professional Journalists in its Region 3 Mark of Excellence Awards.
The awards recognize the best of collegiate journalism from a calendar year.
Viking Fusion and the Department of Communication received the following recognitions:
Noah Syverson, Finalist, “I try and catch the ball when it comes to me,” Television Sports Reporting
Haley Edmondson and Rachel Siler, Finalist, “Memorializing a tragedy: A look into America’s history of slavery and social justice today,” Television Feature Reporting
Haley Edmondson, Finalist, “Greater Florence to get its first mosque," Online News Reporting
Lauren Richardson, Finalist, "Depth of Field,” Online Feature Reporting
In addition to being recognized by SPJ, Noah Syverson recently placed third in the Broadcast Education Association’s Festival of Media Arts for his story “A Wheel, a Trail, and a Student: The Story of Berry's Mountain Unicyclist”.
Haley Edmondson’s “Greater Florence to get its first mosque" story was written as part of a multimedia digital magazine “Place as Text: ‘The Spaces of Florence, Italy’” from the Department of Communication’s study abroad trip to Florence, Italy.
SPJ is the nation’s most broad-based journalism organization, dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism and stimulating high standards of ethical behavior. SPJ’s Region 3 includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina schools.