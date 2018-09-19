Shorter University senior selected for Atlanta Steinway Society Scholarship
Shorter University senior Becky Fowler has been selected as a recipient of this year’s Atlanta Steinway Society Scholarship.
Fowler will be featured in a performance hosted by the society on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Peachtree Presbyterian Church’s Kellet Chapel, 3434 Roswell Road, Atlanta. In addition to her performance she will discuss her musical aspirations.
“It was an easy choice to nominate Becky for a scholarship from the Atlanta Steinway Society,” said artist in residence and professor of music at Shorter Jerico Vasquez, who coordinates the keyboard studies program. “She is quite a gifted musician, endowed with maturity, sensitivity and intelligence. She has also proven herself a wonderful and confident performer having won the Bill and Mary Ann Knight Competition last spring. I am very proud of her!”
The Atlanta Steinway Society presents three scholarships annually to piano majors who are skilled and sophisticated performers. An accomplished pianist, Fowler has also won the piano division of Shorter’s 2018 William and Mary Ann Knight Performers Scholarship Competition.