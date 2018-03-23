Shorter University senior Cecil Robinson in competitive internship
Shorter University senior communication arts major Cecil Robinson was one of six students selected to take part in the Big Break internship program at Mitchell Communications. Robinson spent a week in March working in the firm’s Fayetteville, Arkansas, office.
While there, he and the other interns developed a campaign strategy for the Red Cross’ Services to the Armed Forces division in Fayetteville to develop a volunteer recruitment campaign and help drive awareness of volunteering at the Fayetteville Veterans Administration Hospital.
“Being selected for this momentous opportunity was great because it helped to solidify my thoughts on what I want to do in life,” said Robinson. “I had the chance to interact and learn from a group of wonderful professionals who instilled a lot of knowledge into me.”
The Crawfordville, Florida native will graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies with a concentration in public relations and advertising. He has been accepted into master’s programs at the University of West Florida and at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.
During his undergraduate career, Robinson was a part of the men’s track and field team, a student ambassador, an orientation leader for two summers, a Peer Mentor for two years, and a member of the Student Government Association, Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and Order of Omega, the national Greek honor society. He also served as president of Lambda Pi Eta, the national communication honor society.