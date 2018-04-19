Shorter recognizes student accomplishments during Awards Day
Shorter University’s Awards Day included the presentation of awards of distinction to local seniors who excelled in their major areas.
Pictured are Dean of the School of Fine and Performing Arts John Reams presenting the Music Performance Award to Avery Harris of Rome.
Other presentations included were:
Dean of Shorter’s Robert H. Ledbetter College of Business Heath Hooper presented the General Business Award to Oswaldo Franco of Rome.
Dean of Shorter’s Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing Roxanne Johnston presented the Nursing Award to Emily Venable of Summerville.
Associate provost and dean of Shorter’s College of Arts and Science Kathi Vosevich presented the Communication Arts Award to Colby Fisher of Calhoun.