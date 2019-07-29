The 205th Military Intelligence Battalion welcomed Lt. Col. Scott H. Starr, incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at historic Palm Circle on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 27.
Col. David P. Elsen, commander 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, presided over the ceremony where Lt. Col. Wayne E. Prince relinquished command to Starr with the passing of the Battalion colors.
Starr, a native of Cleveland, Tenn., is a graduate of Shorter University, where he played baseball. He is married to Jennifer Bojo of Rome and they have four children. Most recently Starr served as the Professor of Military Science at Marion Military Institute in Marion, Ala. He comes with a reputation of exceptional leadership and will without a doubt take the 205th MI Battalion to the next level.
Elsen welcomed Starr and his family to the Pacific Vanguard team and congratulated him on taking the Battalion command.
"Colonel Elsen, thank you for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity," said Starr. "It is a true blessing, and I am both honored and humbled that I have the opportunity to lead the 205th team and return to Hawaii. I am ecstatic to be here."
The change of command ceremony symbolizes a peaceful military transition of power that recognizes the outgoing commander's accomplishments while welcoming the incoming commander to the organization.