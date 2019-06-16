Rome student Veeka Malanchuk will study the Russian language in the Eastern European country of Moldova during the summer. Malanchuk earned a National Security Language Initiative for Youth scholarship from the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Malanchuk was selected from over 3,300 students from across the United States who applied. Six hundred and sixty students will study Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Persian, Russian or Turkish overseas during the summer. Malanchuk will receive formal language instruction, live with a host family and experience local culture.
NSLI-Y is part of a multi-agency government initiative launched in 2006 to improve Americans' abilities in select critical languages, to advance international dialogue and increase American economic global competitiveness. NSLI-Y alumni pursue education and careers vital to U.S. national security and credit the program with helping improve their academic, leadership and cross-cultural communication skills.
NSLI-Y is administered by American Councils for International Education in cooperation with AFS-USA, American Cultural Exchange Service, AMIDEAST, iEARN-USA, the Russian American Foundation, Stony Brook University, University of Delaware and University of Wisconsin.
2020 to 2021 applications for NSLI-Y will be available online at nsliforyouth.org in late summer.
The U.S. Department of State conducts study abroad programs for over 1,000 American high school students and approximately 3,000 foreign high school students each year. Visit exchanges.state.gov/highschool for more information.