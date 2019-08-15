Erin Lehmberg, a Rome resident and Georgia State University master of arts degree candidate, is this year’s Lyle Mamer Fellowship recipient. The $1,000 fellowship, awarded by the Women’s International Network of Utility Professionals, is presented to an outstanding student pursuing a degree affiliated with the utility industry.
Lehmberg will begin classes in late August. She is a 2017 summa cum laude graduate of Berry College, having earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish with a minor in business. She plans to major in economics at Georgia State.
Inspired by her experiences studying and working in Central and South America while in school and as a graduate, Lehmberg hopes to effect positive change in the utility industry on a worldwide scale.
Lehmberg plans to graduate from Georgia State in May 2021.
WiNUP is headquartered in Folsom, California, and has 19 local chapters throughout the country including one chapter based in Atlanta.