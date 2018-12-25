Rome Photo Club held their annual photo prize presentation on Dec. 17. Prizes were awarded to the top photographers in four divisions including junior (up to high school), beginner, intermediate and advanced. The junior trophy went to Sarah Lockwood, Kathy Bibbings won the beginners prize, Bob Bibbings was the top intermediate photographer and Lorrie Smith won the advanced division photographer of the year award. Rome Photo Club president Ernie Glover presented the awards.
The Rome Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 1500 Martha Berry Blvd. Photographers of all skill levels are welcome.