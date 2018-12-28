The Rome Noon Optimist Club recently made a $3,000 contribution to Restoration Rome to complete the development and initial stocking of a snack shop at the former schoolhouse on Crane Street. The schoolhouse is currently being renovated to serve at-risk and foster care families. The funds were raised during the club’s annual pancake breakfast and will be increased to $6,000 through a challenge gift received by Restoration Rome.
