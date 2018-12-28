Optimist donation

Optimist President Bob Puckett is shown presenting the check to Mary Margaret and Jeff Mauer, founders of Restoration Rome. Looking on (from left) are Bruce Peace, Optimist Zone Lt. Governor; Courtney Cash, development vice president for Restoration Rome; and Larry Russell, Optimist Club president-elect and pancake breakfast chairman.

The Rome Noon Optimist Club recently made a $3,000 contribution to Restoration Rome to complete the development and initial stocking of a snack shop at the former schoolhouse on Crane Street. The schoolhouse is currently being renovated to serve at-risk and foster care families. The funds were raised during the club’s annual pancake breakfast and will be increased to $6,000 through a challenge gift received by Restoration Rome.