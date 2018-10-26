Rome News-Tribune graphic designer Lee Field has earned a spot in the quarter finals of Shore Scripts’ annual scriptwriting contest. Shore Scripts is an association created by filmmakers in the United States and the United Kingdom to help novice screenwriters get past the wall of anonymity in Hollywood. The group’s judges include Oscar, Cannes, Emmy, Golden Globe and BAFTA winners, and over 100 production companies, agents and managers read each year’s winning scripts. According to Shore Scripts’ website, the distinction Field has earned means that his work was in the top 10 percent of submissions for the 2018 contest.
Field has been with the Rome News-Tribune since 1986, and starting writing for leisure, after years of fits and starts, in 2013. The script, titled “Sins of the Father” and set during the 1960s, depicts the relationship between the son of a Mississippi gubernatorial candidate and a young, Jewish woman from New York who aspires to become a reporter. During the course of their visit to his hometown in Mississippi, his father’s unsettling connection to a former Nazi POW camp located outside town comes to light. “‘Sins of the Father’ came from a combination of my interests,” said Field. “That some of the Nazis escaped justice, that small towns seem to exist in a world all their own and the Southern Gothic mythos that family is everything, regardless of past crimes or sins, ‘Faulkner-esque,’ if there is such a thing.”
To learn more about Shore Scripts, visit www.shorescripts.com.