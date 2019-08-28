Lt. Meredith Ansley, a 2001 Darlington School graduate and native of Rome, is one of those responsible for providing timely, comprehensive and tactically relevant information for ships, submarines, aircraft and other commands operating throughout the globe.
As a meteorology and oceanography officer, Ansley is responsible for coming up with sourcing solutions for operations in exercises that take place from the west coast to India. Her team is responsible for getting an asset where it needs to be.
Ansley credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Rome.
“Being committed to what you believe in and dedication will help in getting a task done,” said Ansley. “Never give up on your task and take care of people with a positive can do attitude.”