Petty Officer 1st Class Tomyus Sams, a Rome native and 2002 Rome High School graduate, is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS Portland, one of the Navy’s newest and most advanced amphibious ships.
Sams is a culinary specialist aboard the amphibious transport dock operating out of San Diego, California. Sams is responsible for managing finances for the food services, which accounts for more than $700,000 on a daily basis, feeding up to 1,500 sailors and Marines four meals a day.
Sams credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Rome.
Commissioned in 2017, the Portland is designed to deliver Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts.
Sailors’ jobs are highly varied aboard the Portland. More than 400 men and women make up the ship's crew and an additional 700 Marines can be embarked. Portland is capable of transporting Marines and landing them where they are needed via helicopters, vertical takeoff and landing aircraft and landing craft.
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Sams is most proud of helping junior sailors get promoted.
“I take pride in my training and how I mentor my junior sailors. Helping them advance is a goal of mine. When I was a junior sailor, I had a mentor who instilled the attitude that service is about more than just yourself,” said Sams. “If my junior sailors are succeeding, it means that I am succeeding.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Sams and other Portland sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy and the nation’s needs.
“I have dedicated almost 20 years to the Navy and I wouldn't change a moment of it," Sams added. "I have accomplished my goals and helped a lot of junior sailors along the way.”