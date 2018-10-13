As more victims cope with losses resulting from Hurricane Michael, one North Georgia Red Cross volunteer is heading down to provide help for their immediate needs. Rome native Betty Ford is reporting to Macon, where she will learn where she will be deployed to help provide shelter for those looking for a temporary place to stay.
“This is my fourth deployment,” Ford said. “I have aided in sheltering for Hurricane Harvey, Matthew, Urma and now, Michael.” She will likely be deployed to one of three shelters supported by the Red Cross serving residents in South Georgia. The shelters are located in Albany, Thomasville and Bainbridge.
Ford is a retired food service manager for Northwest Regional Medical Center in Rome. She has volunteered with the Red Cross for the last eight years.
“It is such a great opportunity to help those who have suffered so much,” Ford said. “Every time I am deployed I have been able to enlist other volunteers, many who were provided assistance by Red Cross themselves.”
During a disaster those seeking assistance within a Red Cross supported shelter may find resources such as meals, health services and access to service providers.
“We want those impacted by disasters to know there are people who care and stand with them during their time of crisis,” Ford said.
The Red Cross is accepting donations to assist victims of Hurricane Michael at www.redcross.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767) or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift.