Rome native completes yearlong leadership program

Roman Judson Crawford has completed his one-year appointment as a Campus Compact Newman Civic Fellow. Crawford was among the students who gathered in Boston for a nationwide convention hosted by Campus Compact and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate. The program includes webinars on skill development, leadership development with a local mentor and networking with other student leaders.
Crawford used skills he learned as a Newman Civic Fellow in service as a leader of an after school program in Rosemary Village, West Palm Beach, Fla., an under served, low-income community. Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church runs the after school program for children ages 4 to 15.
“They’ve changed my life in ways that I never thought were possible. Just jumping into it was the best decision I ever made,” Crawford said.
Crawford, a senior psychology major at Palm Beach Atlantic University, West Palm Beach, Fla., will attend police academy in St. Augustine, Fla., in July. His long-term plan is to become a psychologist for first responders.