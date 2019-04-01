Rome native completes yearlong leadership program

Justin Crawford, from left, with the Rev. Kevin L. Jones, assistant pastor of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, and Nathan Chau, Assistant Director of Workship, the community services program at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Roman Judson Crawford has completed his one-year appointment as a Campus Compact Newman Civic Fellow. Crawford was among the students who gathered in Boston for a nationwide convention hosted by Campus Compact and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate. The program includes webinars on skill development, leadership development with a local mentor and networking with other student leaders.

Crawford used skills he learned as a Newman Civic Fellow in service as a leader of an after school program in Rosemary Village, West Palm Beach, Fla., an under served, low-income community. Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church runs the after school program for children ages 4 to 15.

“They’ve changed my life in ways that I never thought were possible. Just jumping into it was the best decision I ever made,” Crawford said.

Crawford, a senior psychology major at Palm Beach Atlantic University, West Palm Beach, Fla., will attend police academy in St. Augustine, Fla., in July. His long-term plan is to become a psychologist for first responders.

