A 2012 Rome High School graduate and Rome native is currently serving with the U.S. Navy as an operations specialist (OS), prepared to perform duties at sea as a plotter, radio-telephone and Command and Control sound-powered telephone talker, and to maintain Combat Information Center displays of strategic and tactical information.
Operations Specialist Seaman Brett Mather completed the OS “A” School, or initial training course after boot camp, on May 24.
This particular course was a pilot or test for a revamped curriculum under the Ready, Relevant Learning initiative as part of Sailor 2025, the Navy’s program to more effectively recruit, develop, manage, reward and retain the force of tomorrow.
“This pilot course was faster-paced and prepared us very well for stressful situations in the fleet,” said Mather. “Graduating from OS school and being Voyage Management System-qualified is one of the many ways this course has adequately prepared my class for a bright future serving in the fleet.”
The OS rating is the first rating to be taught using the modernized delivery under the RRL construct, providing the right training at the right time in the right way to Sailors.
The former OS “A” School was primarily conducted by instructors leading students through computer-based training modules and was dependent on a brick-and-mortar schoolhouse. Modernized OS training, however, is enhanced with interactive self-directed courseware, game-based virtual simulation software, demonstration videos and step-by step guides.
“The modernized OS ‘A’ School will reduce instructor-led training time by approximately 70% over the previous format and infuse more interactive training for students,” said Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, Naval Education and Training Command commander. “These improvements allow for a more flexible and immersive learning experience than traditional instructor-led training from the podium while supporting multiple ‘reps and sets’ of critical concepts.”
Mather enlisted in the Navy in 2018 and will report next to Cyclone-class patrol ship USS Typhoon (PC 5), homeported at Manama, Bahrain.
“I joined the Navy to get a first-hand opportunity to serve my country and preserve the freedom we all enjoy as Americans,” said Mather. “OS’s are a vital part of every operation that takes place underway. It is very important to me that I play a part in the operations. The OS rating provides me with that opportunity.”
About 8,000 men and women work in the OS rating. These Sailors provide technical information and assistance related to anti-surface warfare, anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, amphibious warfare, mine warfare, naval gunfire support, search and rescue operations and more.
Mather is the son of Douglas and Lori Mather of Rome.
NETC oversees the Navy’s recruiting force, boot camp, officer development and training programs, enlisted technical training, civilian credentialing and voluntary education opportunities, the Navy Advancement Center and international training programs.
For more information visit https://www.public.navy.mil/netc or follow NETC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/netcpao.