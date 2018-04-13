Rome High student named UGA Foundation Fellow
If hard work in the classroom pays off, then Jaaie Varshney has just hit the jackpot. After a rigorous application process, she has been named UGA Foundation Fellow which is the highest academic opportunity the university offers.
“I felt like it acknowledges all of the hard work I’ve put in while in high school,” Varshney said. “I was leaning heavily on UGA as a college choice, so getting this scholarship is an added bonus.”
Applicants nationwide applied for the Foundation Fellow Scholarship totaling 1,200 students. From this large pool of students, 56 were chosen to spend the weekend of February 24 in Athens attending seminars and completing interviews as part of the competition. From the 56 applicants, 28 received an offer to become Foundation Fellows.
“I was allowed to sit in on honors classes. We also met for a group discussion about the financial crisis which was helpful to see how we will interact in a group discussion,” Varshney said. “The dinner reception with all of the current Foundation Fellows and their parents was amazing.”
Varshney and her family were notified that she was chosen after she had returned home from Athens.
“Now that it is official, they are really happy,” she said.
Varshney will major in biochemistry with a minor in geography. She hopes to work in the medical field so her classes will follow the pre-medical track.
Todd Ollis, STAR Student Varshney’s choice for STAR Teacher, said he is fortunate as an educator to watch her growth.
“I’ve taught students who have gone on to prestigious universities but not very many who have been awarded an honor like a Foundation Fellow,” Ollis said. “This opportunity she has been given is not too big for her. She has worked hard, she deserves it and she is going to do wonderful things at UGA.”