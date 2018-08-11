Rome High School receives Georgia Foundation for Public Education grant for YouScience program
YouScience is helping to alleviate stress by testing students’ skills and interests on a higher level to help students discover what they might want to study.
The program tests students and the results help them to figure their aptitudes and choose careers to fit them best. Because their direction is more clear, they are likely to stay the course.
YouScience is paid for by the State of Georgia and Rome City Schools is actually the biggest user in the state.
“We wanted to take it a step further and really use those results to help kids figure out what pathways they might want to take in high school. So, we wrote a grant through the Georgia Foundation for Public Education for a Bridge Day,” Holly Amerman, CEO of Rome City Schools College and Career Academy and CTAE Director said.
“First, all 9th grade students will take the YouScience test. Next, they will attend the Bridge Day with their parent or guardian and they will sit down with a trained teacher who will help each student and parent choose a path through high school using the information from the YouScience test,” explained Amerman.
RCS is also planning on matching the $5,000 grant from CTAE district funds, which will pay for teacher training, supplements for the teachers who assist with Bridge Day and help pay for transportation.
“We are planning on running buses to neighborhoods to pick up children who need transportation, which is sometimes a barrier. We want this service to be available to everyone who is interested,” said Amerman.
She hopes that this grant and opportunity “will help to enhance each student’s high school career because we know we can get them into a CTAE program which leads to a better overall graduation rate. If you finish a CTAE program at Rome High School, you have a 100 percent graduation rate. So, we know that helping kids find their passion brings them to school and keeps them in school.”