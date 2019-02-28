Megan Harrell, daughter of Cara and Brandan Harrell and a 2017 Rome High School graduate, has been selected for the 2019 Southeastern Orthopedics Scholarship Award. The annual scholarship is awarded to a South Georgia State College swimmer majoring in a medical-related field. Harrell, a sophomore at South Georgia State College, is a premed major and has a 3.9 GPA.
Harrell is a vital part of the college's swim program and will be participating in the NJCAA national swim meet to be held March 6-9 in Buffalo, N.Y.