Megan Harrell, a 2016 graduate of Rome High School, competed in the NJCAA national swim meet last week in Buffalo, New York.
Harrell competed in eight events and finished top 10 or better in all events. She swam four individual events and was a mem-
ber of four relay teams. Harrell achieved personal best times in each of the eight events she swam.
The Lady Hawks of South Georgia State ended up with an overall second-place team finish in the nation. Congratulations to Harrell and all Lady Hawks swim team members.